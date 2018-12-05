WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Two horses were shot in a farm pasture along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. Leaving one killed and the other in surgery according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police were initially called to the greenway in response to 2-3 vehicles speeding, one or two of which could be stolen.

PHOTOS| Speeding Vehicles That Could Be Linked To Horse Shooting

PHOTOS| Speeding Vehicles That Could Be Linked To Horse Shooting Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department) 01 / 04 Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department) 01 / 04

Officers believe there could be a link between the speeding cars and the shooting of the horses.

Saturday night Winston Salem officers found a muddy 2014 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen on May 7.

Police say the Impala was one of the cars used in the greenway incident.

Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department)

Information found inside the car further helped offices identify the black 1988 Ford Bronco.

The owner of the Bronco has been out of town and is believed to not know that the vehicle was stolen.

As of now, police do not know the whereabouts of the black Bronco or the yellow truck.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY