GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot up a car on I-40 early Wednesday morning. The shooter is still out there.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near W. Wendover Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said the driver was possibly grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital by EMS to be checked out.

Police said the suspect was in a black SUV. They're still investigating.