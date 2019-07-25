A Hudson man has been arrested after Pasco County deputies say a 94-year-old woman was found in the fetal position, caked in feces, on a couch while he was supposed to be caring for her.

According to law enforcement, the victim had not been bathed in more than four weeks.

Randall Curtis Caraway, 46, was the woman's legal guardian and caretaker, according to deputies. They say the victim received approximately $1,250 per month from various sources. But, investigators claim Caraway hadn't used that money to make payments for rent or utilities in more than a year.

According to an arrest affidavit, Caraway was "unable to account for where the money went or how it was spent in the care of [the victim]."

Caraway was arrested and taken to jail. He is charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.