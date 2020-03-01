SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman hired to take care of a 94-year-old woman is accused of stealing $1,102,307 from her.

Anna Bullinger, 55, was arrested on Tuesday -- seven months after the elderly woman died.

Back in September 2019, detectives began their investigation after an estate attorney discovered suspicious bank transactions made by Bullinger, the former caregiver of the elderly Nokomis woman who died in June 2019.

An investigation revealed Bullinger deposited a $90,000 check the day after the woman died and also cashed 147 checks totaling more than $500,000 between January 2015 and June 2019.

Bullinger is also suspected of transferring a trust account valued at $650,000 to her daughter in January 2019.

Bullinger is charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.

She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Bullinger has several prior arrests for petit theft, grand theft and violation of probation.

