GREENSBORO, N.C. — The road rage killing of 26-year-old Carolyn Tiger has yet to be solved in Greensboro.

Now, there's a renewed effort to find the person responsible for killing the mother of two.

Governor Cooper is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police say a man driving a light blue car killed Tiger near South Elm-Eugene and Meadowview Drive last March.

If you have any information that might help police, call the anonymous tip line - Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000

RELATED: Justice for Carolyn: Vigil Held for Greensboro Mother Gunned Down in Car

RELATED: Greensboro mom shot twice in head while kids were in car

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775