3 officers injured after shots fired during pursuit, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple officers are injured after shots were fired during a pursuit early Monday morning near Bremen, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

At around 4:30 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol began the pursuit of a vehicle that eventually moved into Carroll County near Ithaca off Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road, the sheriff's office said.

Ashley Hulsey with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said two of the county's deputies were injured by gunfire. The jurisdiction and the extent of the injuries to a third officer are not known. One of the three officers were life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene where they will likely lead the investigation.

It is unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time. They said the scene is still "active" and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021

Highway 61 at Flat Rock Road just South of Interstate 20 is shut down in Carroll County due to the police activity.

It is not known the circumstances around the call.