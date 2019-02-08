ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony child abuse Friday in the death of the 13-year-old girl.

Parsons will spend the rest of her life in prison as part of a plea agreement. Erica was first reported missing by her adoptive brother in 2013. He told investigators he hadn't seen her since November 2011, when she was 13 years old.

Her adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons, refuted that claim, saying she went to live with relatives in Asheville. That claim was proven false by investigators.

Two years later, Sandy Parsons admitted to investigators that Erica was dead and led police to her body in a shallow grave in rural Chesterfield County, South Carolina. The remains were buried on a plot of land near Sandy Parsons' mother's home in Pageland.

A report from the Chief Medical Examiner revealed chilling details about Parsons' life and death, ruling that she died as a result of homicide violence of undetermined means.

Family members reported that Erica was subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her adoptive parents, including that they forced her to sleep in a closet, eat dog food and choked and threw her to the ground.

