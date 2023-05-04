Cash reward increased to $30,000 in a 2012 homicide case

police said, 24-year-old Jeremy Bailey was found dead in an apartment from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) involved in the homicide of Jeremy Bailey.

That is in addition to the $5,000 reward Greensboro crime stoppers is offering, totaling to a $30,000 reward.

Police are looking for answers in a shooting case that dates back to 2012.

On November 26, 2012, around 4 am police received calls about a shooting on 2330-D Kersey Street.

Police said they arrived and found the victim 24-year-old Jeremy Bailey dead inside the apartment.

Further investigation by police revealed the back door to the home was forced open by the suspect(s). Police said the apartment also looked as though it had been ransacked.

Police believe Bailey was targeted for this appeared burglary or robbery.

If you know anything about this case call crime stoppers.

