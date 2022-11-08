'I owe him quite a bit,' Caswell County deputy shot, dragged out of line of fire by partner

Arran Tyndall's partner covered him as the two dodged bullets flying out of the home on Paradise Lane in Semora.

SEMORA, N.C. — Deputy Arran Tyndall donned an arm sling on Thursday - a day after authorities said a man walked out of a house with a gun and shot him several times.

"A little banged up, a little sore and tender, but in the grand scheme of things, still breathing. Still kicking," he said.

Tyndall, Corporal on Patrol for the Caswell County Sheriff's Office, and his partner tried to serve a domestic violence warrant to Kevin De Silva Wednesday morning.

It turned into an hours-long standoff.

Authorities said De Silva fired shots off from the home on Paradise Lane, hitting Tyndall multiple times. The deputies' cruiser - splattered with bullet holes.

Tyndall's partner dragged him away from the line of fire, taking cover as bullets flew.

EMS got to the scene quickly and rushed Tyndall to Duke Hospital. He would survive.

Now, he's processing what happened.

'I owe him quite a bit'

"Sometimes throughout the day, I sit there and I think about the situation and I get a little emotional," Tyndall said. "Not so much of what happened, but the simple fact of who I had there with me - and him - what we consider being a 'slick sleeve.' I would do just about anything for the officer that was with me and I owe him quite a bit."

Tyndall said his bond with his fellow officer is even stronger now.

"He's definitely going to be considered my brother for the rest of my life," he said.

Tyndall, who's been with the department for three-and-a-half years, has handled many routine service calls but said you never know when one of those calls could be dangerous.

"You go to try to serve a simple civil paper, things escalated higher than it probably should have and it's one of those things you never know what you're going into," he said.

'This call could be the one that escalates out of control'

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden said his emotions ran rampant Wednesday, but he's happy his deputies are OK.

"All calls are very dangerous. Now, we don't know when we go to a call what's going to happen," Durden said. "I think about this every time our deputies go on a call that this call could be the one that escalates out of control, but domestic violence orders or orders that take children or things like that usually deal with more emotions than any other types of calls. So, you have to be on guard for calls like that."

Durden said Gov. Roy Cooper reached out to him following the shooting.

Today, just a day after the funeral of Wayne Co. Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was shot serving papers, a Caswell Co. Deputy has been shot doing the same important duty. I pray for his recovery and I’m deeply grateful for our courageous law enforcement officers. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 10, 2022

"I am very, very grateful for that, but I told the Senate Pro Temp, the next time they are in the legislative make sure that they pass a law that if you shoot at or shoot a deputy or police officer that they will enhance the punishment," Durden said.

Authorities said De Silva surrendered several hours later after firing shots. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder and in Caswell County Jail on a $10 million bond.

'That brotherhood, sisterhood, it all automatically comes together'

Tyndall said it feels good to have support from his community and his fellow first responders.

"When it comes down to the end of the day and everything transpires the way it did, it actually shows how much people love and respect you for who you are and how much of an impact you are making in that community," he said. "And when you see so many people coming to your aid, doesn’t matter if it's EMS, fire, Highway Patrol, or other agencies, that brotherhood, sisterhood, it all automatically comes together without you realizing it. It gives you a warm feeling inside."