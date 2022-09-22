Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County

It was revealed that the teenagers traveled to a convenience store in Danville and purchased alcoholic beverages.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.

SHP contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) after open containers of alcohol were found inside the car he night of the crash.

Throughout the investigation, special agents determined the teenagers were leaving a house in Providence. It was also revealed that two of the teenagers bought alcoholic beverages from an ABC-licensed store, Sunrise 2, in Virginia located on South Main Street in Danville.

ALE worked jointly with Virginia ABC Authority and discovered that the clerk, Joseph Mease, 42, sold the beverages to the teenagers. He was charged with aid and abet a person possessing alcoholic beverages under 21 years old.

Jalin Jennings, 18, was criminally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Collins, 18, and Kameron Scott, 19, were charged with possession of alcoholic beverages by a person under 21 years old.

A 16-year-old was criminally charged with aid and abet an underage person.