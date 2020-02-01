DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Police are investigating an animal cruelty case involving an injured cat at A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street.

The department spoke with an employee who captured the cat and found it with an arrow stuck in its side.

According to the Danville Police Department, the arrow entered the cat’s right shoulder area and partially exited the left shoulder area.

Police said the Danville Area Humane Society was contacted and arranged for the cat to be treated at Animal Medical Center where it underwent surgery to have the arrow removed.

The department said the cat will remain at the clinic for a couple of days while it recovers.

Danville Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading the arrest of anyone responsible for the incident.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.

