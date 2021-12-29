2 juveniles injured after shooting at Catawba College

The college confirmed the shooting happened in Goodman Gym during a high school basketball tournament.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two juveniles were hurt after a shooting on the Catawba College campus Wednesday night, Salisbury Police confirm. The college said the shooting happened in Goodman Gymnasium lobby during a high school basketball tournament.

The Salisbury Police Department confirmed two juveniles were shot during a game between North Rowan and West Rowan high schools. Police said at least one person fired a gun several times in the gym lobby.

The ages of the victims have not been released at this time, but police confirmed both were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital.

"Clearly, a senseless act to be firing particularly in the atmosphere that those shots were fired in, at some young people." Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said. "These are underage kids attending a basketball game for their high school, and completely unnecessary. We're going to do our best to determine who the shooter is and hold them accountable."

Police said there were more than 400 people in the gym at the time of the shooting, but it's not clear how many people were in the gym lobby.

One player who was there for the tournament said he started to run away, then ultimately ran back to help his mother who has an injured foot. He said they went to a hallway in the building in an effort to stay safe.

"You've got little kids there -- it's just selfish," the player told WCNC Charlotte.

Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place advisory around 8:30 p.m. following the shooting, lifting it shortly before 10:45 p.m. The college said police secured the area and requested residents remain in their building until 6 a.m.

Catawba College said further games this week for the basketball tournament will not be played on the college's campus. Rowan-Salisbury Schools released a statement following the shooting, saying the rest of the tournament has been canceled:

"This evening, during the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament held at Catawba College, gunshots were fired and two people were injured. This matter is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies and the remainder of the Sam Moir Tournament has been canceled.

We take the safety of our children very seriously, and we will continue working with law enforcement to do what is necessary to keep our students and staff safe. Thank you for your patience as there are still many unanswered questions regarding this matter until law enforcement completes their investigation."

Salisbury Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at 866-639-5245.

