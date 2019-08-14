GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a man they believe has stolen TVs from Greensboro apartment complexes at least twice.

They say the first time was back on October 29, 2018. The most recent was August 4, 2019.

If you know who this is, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers say this man stole TVs from Greensboro apartment complexes.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

RELATED: Man Stole Several Vehicles and Even a Park Bench, Deputies Say

RELATED: 'We're Thrilled Because We Were on Edge' Greensboro Serial Robber Arrested After Three Months of Stealing