Man caught on camera stealing from Asheboro food truck

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stealing from a food truck in Asheboro.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from the Taqueria El Jarocho food truck while it was parked in the parking lot of Gas Town at 1960 North Fayetteville Street.
Asheboro police said if you have any information on the robbery call Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.