Man caught on camera stealing from Asheboro food truck

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stealing from a food truck in Asheboro.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing from the Taqueria El Jarocho food truck while it was parked in the parking lot of Gas Town at 1960 North Fayetteville Street.

Asheboro police said if you have any information on the robbery call Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

If anyone recognizes the male in the below video you are asked to contact Officer Xayyabanha at vxayyabanha@ci.asheboro.nc.us or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463, P3TIPS.com, or RandolphCS.org with any information you may have. The individual was involved in a breaking/entering and larceny from Taqueria El Jarocho (taco truck) that was parked in the parking lot of the Gas Town located at1960 North Fayetteville Street Asheboro.

