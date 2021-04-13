Caught on camera: Thieves steal trailer from church parking lot

The trailer contained thousands of dollars worth of tools the pastor used for his home remodeling business.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville pastor says he hopes someone will turn their lives around, and turn themselves in, after stealing a trailer from his church's parking lot.

Kernersville Police shared the Turning Point Church surveillance video taken in February. In the video, you can see someone walking around the parking lot, looking in a car window, as another person backs a truck up to the trailer.

Josh Stahl, Head Pastor of Turning Point Church, said there were thousands of dollars worth of tools he uses for his home remodeling business inside the trailer. "It's infuriating and then you just feel helpless. You know there's nothing, as I saw that thing driving off and I knew we couldn't make out the license plate. It's just such a helpless feeling there's just nothing we could do.

Stahl had to put several home projects on hold because his tools were stolen. He encourages whoever is responsible to turn themselves in. "You know, sometimes those moments in our lives, and this is the vision of our church - this is what our church is all about, those moments are the turning point. I mean, it would be terrible for them to have to face what they did, but it could also be the point where their life gets changed."