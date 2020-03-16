THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department and Davidson County Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation at a grocery store on Monday afternoon.

Officials were on scene at Cedar Lodge Market off Cedar Lodge Road in Thomasville around noon.

EMS was also called to the grocery store.

Investigators haven't released any details on what happened at the store.

While there, authorities were working inside a crime scene tent.

We are working to get more information and will update this story.

