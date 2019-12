GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ceiling collapsed at a Greensboro Bojangles restaurant.

It happened Friday at the restaurant on Hickory Ridge Drive, off I-40 in Greensboro. Holly Thomas who was inside the restaurant took a video of the damage. She said there were about 10-15 people inside at the time it collapsed. She also said it appeared no one was hurt.

WFMY News 2 is awaiting a response from Bojangles management.

