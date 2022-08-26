'Chameleon Beard Bandit' sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery in NC

Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. was connected to a series of bank robberies across multiple states.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A district judge sentenced 49-year-old Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. to 15 years Friday after robbing two banks in 2017.

Wessinger pled guilty to robbing two banks in North Carolina on April 7.

Police said he robbed the Bank Of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro and the bank on 2 Park Drive in Durham.

He was nicknamed "The Chameleon Beard Bandit" because he often changed his beard's color.

Wessinger was a serial bank robber and his sprees lasted from September 2017 to April 2, 2019. He was arrested after a foiled bank robbery attempt in Benson.

Multiple police departments from Virginia, Kentucky, Durham, and Texas worked alongside Greensboro police during the investigation.