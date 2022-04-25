Man facing charges in shooting death of 3 people in Greensboro

John Richardson, 53, is facing charges for first degree murder in the shooting death of three different men.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a missing persons case as a homicide, and a man is facing charges in the shooting death of three different people following new information Monday.

John Richardson, 53, is facing charges for first degree murder in the death of Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. on April 19 and Michael Hemphill back on April 13.

Police are holding a homicide investigation in the death of James Devon Goolsby, 38, of Greensboro. Investigation revealed Richardson as a suspect in Goolsby’s disappearance, according to police.

Detectives said Richardson is now facing charges for first degree murder, concealment of death, dismember/destroy human remains, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by felon.

Goolsby was reported missing back on March 28. Investigators found Goolsby’s body in Henry County back on April 14.

Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro was shot on Yanceyville Street after midnight back on January 25. Officers found him conscious with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Gilbert, Jr., 40, was assaulted around 1:38 a.m. back on March 10 on West Terrell Street. He later died from his injuries.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.