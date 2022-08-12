2 arrested in Eden deadly shooting facing charges for first-degree murder

Justin Warren Joyce and Waylan Ray Tuttle are facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Fuquain Donee Fallen.

EDEN, N.C. — Two men who were arrested in a man's shooting death are now facing charges for first degree murder.

Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, were both charged in July with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the death of Fuquain Donee Fallen.

Eden police said Tuttle is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill for firing indiscriminately during the incident wounding Tauvii Clark.

Joyce and Tuttle were arrested on July 28 in connection to the shooting on Morgan Road.

Detectives said a lieutenant responded to a disturbance call, but when he got to the scene, he heard multiple gunshots coming from a home.

Eden officers, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and Reidsville police were then called to the scene as shots were being fired.

Investigators said several people were seen running from the area, and they eventually found three victims.

"It was like six or eight of them coming up the driveway and all of them had guns shooting behind them. They went up the driveway and came down the driveway shooting behind them," Douglas Wooden said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2.

Two people were taken to the hospital and one person was found dead in the home's yard, according to police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Fallen. This incident involved a large amount of people and the crime scene of this incident was very large. The investigators are there to piece together the events that led to his death,” Chief Clint Simpson said. “I am very proud of the long hours, dedication and attention to detail of the investigative team. The results based on their work, led to warrants for first degree murder.”

Both Joyce and Tuttle are being held at the Rockingham County Jail under no bond.

