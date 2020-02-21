CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has stepped up patrols Friday after an attempted child abduction in east Charlotte Thursday.

A 10-year-old boy told investigators a man grabbed him after he got off the school bus near 2200 North Sharon Amity Road, according to CMPD. The boy managed to break away from the alleged abductor and run to safety.

"This guy was trying to get me, so then I forced myself out of his hand, and then my sister was just scared," the boy told WCNC Charlotte during an interview Friday that was supervised by his mother.

Officers are in the neighborhood again Friday interviewing witnesses and looking for the alleged abductor.

The boy's family told WCNC Charlotte's Alex Shabad several other kids and parents were in the area at the time of the reported abduction.

A description of the suspect has not been publicly released.

The attempted abduction occurred around 11:30 a.m. as students were arriving home early from school because of the forecasted winter weather.

Alex will have more from the family on WCNC Charlotte starting at 4 p.m.

