Former airline employee arrested after breach at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Piedmont Airlines employee was arrested and charged after a trespassing incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the former employee, 40-year-old Narada Wilson, had entered the passenger terminal without authorization, then boarded an American Airlines flight to Cancun, Mexico, using a valid boarding pass.

Once the flight crew learned that Wilson had entered the airport without authorization, the flight was diverted back to Charlotte and Wilson was arrested by Airport Division officers.

Before the flight resumed, CMPD Airport Division Officers and K9s inspected the aircraft to ensure the safety of passengers still on board.

"Earlier today, a former airline employee was observed by a badged employee bypassing the security process and gaining illegal entry to the secure side of the airport," a Charlotte Douglas International Airport media representative said in a statement. "Airport security responded and began a search for an individual. The individual boarded an aircraft with a valid boarding pass. The airline was notified and the aircraft returned to CLT where the person was taken into custody. CLT is working with our law enforcement and airline partners as the investigation continues."

A passenger on this plane says Wilson sat in first class and the crew was doing beverage service when a flight attendant got a call. Then, the captain got the intercom and told everyone to sit down, the passenger says. The plane then started circling until landing back at CLT — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 8, 2021

Wilson has been charged with Trespass Upon Airport Property and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. CMPD is now assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation: Joint Terrorism Task Force as they review any possible federal charges.

Piedmont Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines. American Airlines sent the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"American Airlines flight 881 returned to Charlotte shortly after takeoff following reports of a potential security concern. Upon arrival, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) met the flight and escorted one customer off the aircraft. The flight departed for Cancun at 10:40 a.m. with all other customers following a precautionary maintenance inspection and security sweep. For more information, please reach out to the TSA and CMPD."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.