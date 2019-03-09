MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte foster mom has been charged in connection to a 1-year-old child's death after that child was left inside a hot vehicle in Pineville.

Police say the incident happened last week, on August 29, at the McMullen Creek Shopping Center in a Lowe's parking lot. The cause of death was listed as Hyperthermia Due to Environmental Exposure.

"Lifesaving measures were taken and the child was transported to Atrium Pineville via Medic, however unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital," police previously said.

After a thorough investigation, Pineville Police obtained a criminal warrant on the foster mother, 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officials say she will be turning herself in to police.

