CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Tuesday, CMPD charged two men with murder.

The shooting happened early Saturday, around 12:30 a.m. Officers responded near the intersection of North Cringler Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road to reports of a shooting.

Officers at the scene were able to determine that two people had been shot and were taken to the hospital by others. One person had non-life-threatening injuries, while the other had life-threatening injuries.

On March 1, the individual with life-threatening injuries succumbed to those injuries. He was identified as Demarcus Rashawn Mack, 25. His family has been notified.

Then on Tuesday, March 3, detectives charged 27-year-old Antonio Tawan Rollins and 25-year-old Raquan McCray for Mack's murder.

After the two were identified as suspects and arrested, they were interviewed by homicide detectives then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

They each have been charged with the following:

murder

two counts of attempted murder

two counts of discharging a weapon into moving vehicle

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

assault with a deadly weapon

possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this case. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

2nd US coronavirus death in Washington state; first New York case reported

Where will Pete Buttigieg's voters go on Super Tuesday now that he's dropping out?

'He shot him four or five times': Shopper shoots, kills armed robbery suspect in Greensboro

Charlotte Firefighter's 11-year-old son beats cancer