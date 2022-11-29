Suspect in east Charlotte homicide arrested in Greensboro

A suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in the Greensboro area, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said.

Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.

Willard was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in east Charlotte on Oct. 23. Investigators said the suspect stole Willard's Mercedes-Benz after she was killed during an armed robbery.

Parker was arrested through a joint investigation that included Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Greensboro police and Guilford County deputies.

The investigation into Willard's death remains active. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

