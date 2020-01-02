CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A previously convicted felon was arrested Friday on six counts of human trafficking following a SWAT stand-off with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Dondre Mason is accused of trafficking two women, according to CMPD investigators who spoke to the victims this month.

"On January 17, 2020, detectives spoke with a victim who advised that Mason had assaulted her and enticed her into sexual servitude over a series of time," the department said in a released statement. "Based on evidence gathered, detectives found cause for Mason’s arrest and warrants were obtained."

Investigators said they spoke to another woman on January 24 who said Mason assaulted her, stole her property, and moved her against her will.

When detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located Mason Friday, he was wanted on more than six warrants in connection with the case.

Mason refused to exit the building, according to CMPD. The CMPD SWAT team responded after Mason barricaded himself inside.

A short time later, Mason was taken into custody and charged with:

two counts of Promoting Prostitution

six counts of Human Trafficking

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

1st Degree Kidnapping

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Assault by Strangulation.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and detectives believe more charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Earlier this month, an Asheboro man was charged with holding a woman in sexual servitude for five years.

In that case, Salvador Espinoza Escobar was identified through a tip to the National Human Trafficking Tip Line.

Investigators say Escobar held a woman in sexual servitude since January 2015. They say he withheld basic needs from her in exchange for forced sex acts. Escobar was arrested without incident the same day the tip was investigated.

Escobar was charged with one count of felony human trafficking an adult victim. He's in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

RELATED: South Carolina sees 360% increase in human trafficking victims, attorney general says