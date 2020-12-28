x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

CMPD K9 injured while tracking burglary suspect

Walker is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A K9 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be on the mend for several weeks after getting injured while tracking a burglary suspect.

According to CMPD, Walker, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, severed an artery in his nose after getting tangled in barbed wire Sunday night.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted "Please keep Walker in your thoughts and prayers" accompanying a picture of the dutiful servant.

Jennings later tweeted Walker "is expected to make a full recovery."

RELATED: Alexander County Sheriff K9 Mick to get new body armor

"The work these dogs do to keep our community and officers safe is overwhelming," Jennings wrote.

It is not known at this time what burglary suspect Walker was tracking when he got injured.

Related Articles