CMPD K9 injured while tracking burglary suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A K9 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be on the mend for several weeks after getting injured while tracking a burglary suspect.
According to CMPD, Walker, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, severed an artery in his nose after getting tangled in barbed wire Sunday night.
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted "Please keep Walker in your thoughts and prayers" accompanying a picture of the dutiful servant.
Jennings later tweeted Walker "is expected to make a full recovery."
"The work these dogs do to keep our community and officers safe is overwhelming," Jennings wrote.
It is not known at this time what burglary suspect Walker was tracking when he got injured.