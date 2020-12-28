CMPD K9 injured while tracking burglary suspect

Walker is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A K9 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be on the mend for several weeks after getting injured while tracking a burglary suspect.

According to CMPD, Walker, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, severed an artery in his nose after getting tangled in barbed wire Sunday night.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted "Please keep Walker in your thoughts and prayers" accompanying a picture of the dutiful servant.

Please keep Walker in your thoughts and prayers. The six year-old Belgian Malinois is with our K9 Unit. Walker severed an artery in his nose last night after getting tangled up in a barbed wire while tracking a burglary suspect. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC #cmpd #policedog pic.twitter.com/tJLtD6wRAq — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 28, 2020

Jennings later tweeted Walker "is expected to make a full recovery."

"The work these dogs do to keep our community and officers safe is overwhelming," Jennings wrote.

Walker is expected to make a full recovery but will be on the mend for several weeks. The work these dogs do to keep our community and officers safe is overwhelming. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 28, 2020