North Carolina man who killed his parents with his girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Prosecutors say Curtis Atkinson killed his parents after an argument and kidnapped his 11-year-old niece two days later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents and kidnapping his niece in 2017.

Curtis Atkinson, Jr., 43, was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, among other charges, after a month-long trial. A judge sentenced Atkinson to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and added 33 to 44 years for the remaining charges.

Atkinson, along with his girlfriend Nikkia Cooper, 32, killed his parents by stabbing and shooting them on March 30, 2017, according to prosecutors.

The couple went to the home of Atkinson's parents after being evicted from their home on March 30. Later that day, an argument broke out between the family, leading to Atkinson and Cooper killing his parents, prosecutors said. Atkinson's 11-year-old niece was at the home when the killings happened.

Atkinson and Cooper remained at the home until April 2, 2017, when they kidnapped the niece and fled to Washington, D.C. The bodies of Atkinson's parents were found at the home on Crigler Street in northwest Charlotte.

The two suspects were arrested later that night in Washington and the niece was found uninjured.

Atkinson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted of every charge.

Cooper pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon in May 2019. She was sentenced to 56 years in prison.

