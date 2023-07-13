Charlotte mom pleads guilty to 4-year-old's death

In 2021, four-year-old Miegellic Young was found buried in the backyard of her Braden Drive home. Investigators ruled it a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mother pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of her four-year-old daughter.

Malikah Bennett pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder during a Mecklenburg County court appearance.

In addition to the downgraded murder charge, the judge dropped the charges of child abuse inflicting serious injury and concealing a body.

The judge announced that Bennett's sentence would be 25 to 31 years, with just over two years already served. She also recommended that Bennett receive psychological counseling while incarcerated.

Family and friends of Miegellic "Jelli" Young expressed anger after hearing the length of Bennett's punishment.

Shamekia Wade, the child's aunt, believed it wasn't long enough.

"She deserved 100 years, or life without parole," Wade said. "The day she get out, you need to be old and gray, or in the grave yourself."

Family friend, Lucille Puckett, said justice was not served for the young girl.

"50 is like the new 20, 30. So [Bennett] will still have her whole life ahead of her, where 'Jelli,' the family. We don’t have that. All we have is a memory," Puckett said.

The body of 4-year-old Young was found in the backyard of her Braden Drive home in May 2021. At the time of the discovery, investigators said the girl had not been seen in several months.

A medical examiner concluded the girl's cause of death was unknown but that the girl had been battling malnutrition. Miegellic's body was found nestled within several black plastic bags, and her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

While the cause of death was undetermined, the examiner's report concluded the manner of her death was a homicide.

In previous news briefings, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum has characterized Miegellic's death as the result of an "abusive environment." He said the case was an especially troubling one.

