Charlotte mother charged in son's March drowning

Natalia Suero is now charged with murder by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than two months after a Charlotte toddler drowned in a pond, the boy's mother is now facing a murder charge from police.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced 29-year-old Natalia Suero was arrested in Westchester County in New York on May 26. CMPD and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office are now working with officials in New York to extradite her back to North Carolina.

In Westchester County, she's listed as a fugitive from justice.

CMPD said they were first alerted to 2-year-old Jonathan Suero's drowning on March 12, when a woman reportedly approached an off-duty officer and said her child was unresponsive in the pond at Park Road Park. CPR was performed until the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

While Natalia Suero has been charged, the investigation is still active. Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide detective directly. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or sent online.

