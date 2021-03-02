x
CMPD searching for man accused of stabbing two with a machete on a CATS bus

Police said a man was seen riding the CATS bus when he pulled out a machete and stabbed two victims on the bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are searching for a man accused of stabbing two people on a CATS bus Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said at around 3:32 p.m., a man was seen riding the CATS bus when he pulled out a machete and stabbed two victims on the bus. Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen walking on 7th street, police report. 

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Charlotte Orthopedic were placed on lockdown as a precaution, based on information provided to them by CMPD.

The suspect is described as a male who is approximately 5’7” tall, thin build.  Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes and a black mask over his face.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CATS for more information on the incident and is at the scene.

