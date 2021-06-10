Charlotte woman charged for selling fake COVID-19 remedies

The FDA said it issued multiple warnings about an HAMPL branded drug on her website before the arrest was made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman was charged for selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet in May, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Diana Daffin, 68, violated the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act after selling an unapproved drug she claimed was a COVID-19 remedy and treatment on her website Savvy Holistic Health, according to the FDA.

The FDA said it reached out in April 2020 warning Daffin that the drug with the brand name HAMPL on her website was "an adulterated, misbranded, and unapproved drug," urging her to remove it. Daffin responded saying that she would remove it but was flagged again in August, according to the FDA.

The administration said after she began selling the products on a password-protected website, Daffin was contacted by an undercover agent in New Hampshire to whom she sold the HAMPL drug.