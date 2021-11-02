South Carolina couple charged with abuse after infant twins had multiple fractures, burns

Arrest warrants said the twins had multiple broken bones, brain damage and burns believed to be caused by cigarettes.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County couple is in jail on child abuse charges after deputies said their 3-month-old twins suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, bite marks and cigarette burns.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Kentovian White and Jessica Mills after investigating allegations of child abuse involving Chester County deputies and state authorities. Both are charged with two counts of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

Both infants are being treated at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, where one remains in critical condition, deputies said.

One of the twins was taken to Levine after having seizures and suffering from a fever, according to a warrant for Mills' arrest. The warrant states the boy had multiple broken ribs, a broken leg, bleeding on the brain and multiple skull fractures.

The other child suffered multiple broken ribs, bleeding on the brain and showed signs of being violently shaken, according to the warrant. Both of the child's arms were broken and she had multiple burns believed to be caused by cigarettes.

Arrest warrants state these injuries are consistent with abuse after review from doctors and investigators.

Deputies said they found meth in White's possession during his arrest. He was already wanted on a warrant out of Great Falls, South Carolina for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.