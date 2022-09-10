Brawl on South Carolina school bus leads to parent hopping on, driver diverting to sheriff's office

The situation escalated when the parent got on the bus, and again in the sheriff's office parking lot where parents also began fighting.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — What began as a fight between middle schoolers in Chester County on Friday, ended in a sheriff's office parking lot with one parent in custody.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office released details on Friday afternoon describing how the incident began on a Chester Middle School bus.

According to the department's preliminary information, two students had begun fighting. At some point, the bus reached one of its stops and a parent of one of the brawling children got on as well.

The sheriff's office said the bus driver responded to the escalating situation by driving to the sheriff's office parking lot and honking the horn to get the attention of deputies.

And while deputies did respond and break up the fight, Chester County officials say other parents then arrived in the parking lot. The parents of the brawling children then began to fight.

This fight was also broken up but led to one charge and another being ticketed. Authorities said one parent was arrested and is expected to face a charge of interfering with the operations of a school bus. The other parent got a ticket for disorderly conduct.

Officials from both Chester Middle School and Chester High School arrived to help dismiss the students who were along for the ride during the ordeal.

Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton released a statement through the sheriff's office thanking the sheriff's office for their "swift actions" in handling the situation.

"We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation," Sutton said.