Two facing felony charges for child abuse and animal cruelty case in Lexington, police say

A Lexington mother and a man are facing felony charges related to abusing and neglecting two young girls.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington mother and her friend are facing felony charges after police said they found two young girls who were being abused and neglected Monday.

Police said the 5 and 9-year-old girls were locked in a room malnourished and physically abused.

Officers said they also found neglected and malnourished dogs along with drug paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old mom and the 42-year-old man that lived in the home are charged with two counts of felony child abuse, felony cruelty to animals, and a drug-related charge.

Spotting and Reporting Child Abuse

Federal investigators said about 1 in every 100 North Carolina children was a victim of maltreatment in 2021.

It's a number that increased dramatically since the pandemic, quadrupling from 2019 to 2020.

The National Institute of Health says many factors related to the pandemic play a role, like social isolation, shifting demographics, fewer healthcare services, and a rise in childhood poverty.

Signs of child abuse include:

A sudden change in behavior

Someone always watchful

Overly compliant

They come to school early or stay late

Have bruises in non-prominent areas

If you are suspecting something but you really aren't sure, it's not your job to investigate it's really just your job to report it and let those professional investigators do the rest of the work.

You can report suspected child abuse to your county's DSS office.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.