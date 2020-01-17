CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man who was arrested for child abuse is now charged with first-degree murder after his son died from injuries on Thursday, investigators say.

Deputies say 20-year-old Brandon Scott McDaniel was originally charged with felony child abuse earlier this week after getting medical attention for his son.

Deputies arrested McDaniel after they say the infant's injuries showed evidence consistent with child abuse.

Those charges were upgraded after the baby died Thursday. McDaniel is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with No Bond Allowed.

