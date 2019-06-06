KENNEWICK, Wash — Kennewick police say an elementary school-aged child brought a bag of meth he found at home to school saying he was afraid to go home.

In a Facebook post, Kennewick police said the boy brought the drugs to school Wednesday morning.

A Kennewick Police Department School Resource Officer was called to the school and the child provided additional information related to his parents’ behavior.

Detectives went to the child’s home on N. Sheppard Place where they contacted Jennifer Edwards, 29, and Daniel Oleary, 29, and executed a search warrant.

According to Kennewick police, detectives located fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

Edwards and Oleary were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. The child and his younger sister were placed into protective custody and released to Child Protective Services.

