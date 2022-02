A 13-year-old died Saturday night after falling from a hotel balcony, according to Chapel Hill police.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 13-year-old died after falling from a hotel balcony Saturday night, according to Chapel Hill police.

Investigators said the child fell from the fifth floor to the third floor. Police haven't determined what caused the fall yet.

Police said the incident happened at the Graduate Hotel at 311 W. Franklin St just before 11 p.m.

WFMY News 2 reached out to Chapel Hill police. They said they did not have an update at this time.