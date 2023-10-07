Child hit by stray bullet in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 4-year-old child was hit by a stray bullet in Virginia Beach on Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened near 5100 Dandy Court, near Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, around 10:45 p.m. Police responded to reports of gunshots and found a residence with several bullet holes.
Soon after, officers responded to Babney Court, down the street from where the shooting happened, for a report of a child with a gunshot wound.
Medics took the child to a hospital and they are expected to survive. Investigators think the child was shot by a bullet that had traveled through the residence of the initial call.
The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach detectives at 757-385-4104 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also submit an online tip using P3 Tips.