Child hit by stray bullet in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 4-year-old child was hit by a stray bullet in Virginia Beach on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened near 5100 Dandy Court, near Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, around 10:45 p.m. Police responded to reports of gunshots and found a residence with several bullet holes.

Soon after, officers responded to Babney Court, down the street from where the shooting happened, for a report of a child with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the child to a hospital and they are expected to survive. Investigators think the child was shot by a bullet that had traveled through the residence of the initial call.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting.