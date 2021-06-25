Accused sex predator caught with child behind mall dumpster, police say

Police said McClellan claimed to have worked with children as far back as the late 1980s.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police have arrested a man they suspect of sexually victimizing kids for the past 40 years, the police department announced Friday.

Ricky Lynn McClellan, 66, was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly being found with a child behind a dumpster at Carolina Mall in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department. He has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Police were called to the mall after a witness reported suspicious behavior when an older man, identified as McClellan, and a younger child were spotted by the dumpster.

In a press release, Concord Police said McClellan is suspected of victimizing other children as far back as the 1980s and identified himself as having worked with the Boy Scouts of America for the last 40 years. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Boy Scouts of America to ask whether McClellan is affiliated with their organization.

"The public is encouraged to report any criminal activity they're aware of involving McClellan," police said in a released statement.

McClellan is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to McClellan or this case is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.