Crime

Child hit by bullet after man shoots into car at a Lexington Walmart

Marvin Daniels III was arrested after shooting into a car with two adults and a child.
Credit: Lexington Police Department
Marvin Daniels III arrested for shooting inside a car at Lexington Walmart.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A child was hit by a bullet after a man shot into a car at a Walmart in Lexington on Tuesday. 

Lexington police officers were called to the incident on Lowes Boulevard. Police said Marvin Daniels III shot into a car with two adults and a child inside. 

The child was taken to Brenners Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Daniels is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury. 

He was arrested Friday and taken to Davidson County Jail under a $550,000 bond. 

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

