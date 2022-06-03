Child hit by bullet after man shoots into car at a Lexington Walmart

Marvin Daniels III was arrested after shooting into a car with two adults and a child.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A child was hit by a bullet after a man shot into a car at a Walmart in Lexington on Tuesday.

Lexington police officers were called to the incident on Lowes Boulevard. Police said Marvin Daniels III shot into a car with two adults and a child inside.

The child was taken to Brenners Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniels is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury.

He was arrested Friday and taken to Davidson County Jail under a $550,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.