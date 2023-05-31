Two children hurt after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said the shooting was targeted.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a 7-year-old was shot inside a home and a 12-year-old was injured at East 24th Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers received a notification from the ShotSpotter system.

Neighbors say several kids live inside the house that the child was shot in. Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and released after.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 7-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds: one to the torso and one to the hand.

They found several bullet holes in the house.

Officers rendered aid until Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

Police said the child was taken to a nearby medical facility where they are undergoing surgery. Police also said the child is listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.

