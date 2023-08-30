The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old girl stabbed a man Wednesday who was physically assaulting her mother at an apartment complex in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

This happened on Richcrest Drive, which is near Greens Road and Imperial Valley Drive.

The sheriff said the man was stabbed in the leg by the young girl. He was taken to a nearby hospital in "fair condition."

"Awful situation for a 10-year-old little girl to have to witness and experience," the sheriff tweeted. "Children who witness abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted."

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details were given at the time.

