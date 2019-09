HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a child’s body was found in a closet Monday afternoon.

Family arrived at a home in the 7800 block of Grow Lane and smelled a strong odor. Police said the woman admitted her 5-year-old daughter died after ingesting chemicals around Aug. 27.

The girl’s body was discovered in a closet at the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

