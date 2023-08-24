x
Crime

Triad chiropractor accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure

64-year-old Jeffrey A. Fricke was arrested on warrants for sexual battery and indecent exposure.
Credit: High Point police
Jeffrey Fricke

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad chiropractor was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure. 

High Point police said they arrested 64-year-old Jeffrey Fricke at his practice on Lexington Avenue. 

Court documents show that Fricke forced himself on a patient. 

Investigators said the crimes happened last Friday and Fricke has since bonded out. 

This story is developing.

