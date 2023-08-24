Triad chiropractor accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad chiropractor was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure.
High Point police said they arrested 64-year-old Jeffrey Fricke at his practice on Lexington Avenue.
Court documents show that Fricke forced himself on a patient.
Investigators said the crimes happened last Friday and Fricke has since bonded out.
This story is developing.
