Triad chiropractor accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure

64-year-old Jeffrey A. Fricke was arrested on warrants for sexual battery and indecent exposure.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad chiropractor was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

High Point police said they arrested 64-year-old Jeffrey Fricke at his practice on Lexington Avenue.

Court documents show that Fricke forced himself on a patient.

Investigators said the crimes happened last Friday and Fricke has since bonded out.

This story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.