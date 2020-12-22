On Dec. 8, police responded to a home along the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard in reference to the incident.

CANTON, Ga. — A mother is charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter, Canton Police said.

On Dec. 8, police responded to a home along the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard in reference to the daughter and woman stabbed.

The daughter, identified as Hannah Nicole Driver, was deceased and the mother, identified as Chloe Alexis Driver, was "fighting for her life," they told 11Alive at the time.

On Tuesday, detectives secured a felony murder warrant for the mother's arrest. She was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital, they said. She is being held a the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.