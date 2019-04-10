ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The father of a boy who disappeared 16 years ago has been charged in his death.

Christian Ferguson has been missing since June 2003.

In 2003, Christian's father Dawan, who had custody of him at the time, called police and said his son was missing. He told police he was on a pay phone on Page Boulevard, right near the border of St. Louis and Wellston, when his SUV was stolen. He told police Christian was sleeping in the backseat.

The SUV turned up two hours later, on Ronbar Lane in Ferguson. But there was no sign of Christian. Police and volunteers searched frantically trying to find the boy. They knew he suffered from a rare metabolic disorder that left him severely disabled. Christian was 9 years old went he went missing.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Dawan Ferguson in Christian’s death on Friday.

Ferguson was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to the probable cause statement, Dawan failed to provide Christian with the proper nutrition and medication from January 2001 through June 2003. Detectives said they were informed Christian would likely have died within 48 to 72 hours without proper medication.

Christian’s body has not been found.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Previous stories

RELATED: It's been 16 years since Christian Ferguson disappeared

RELATED: After 15 years, still no answers in Christian Ferguson's disappearance