WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a different incident.

A robbery turned into a real-life scary movie in Winston-Salem. Police say a man robbed the Northwest Discount Store with a gun and a 'Chucky' mask.

It happened around 10 p.m. on West Northwest Boulevard. Store employees say the man came in holding a handgun and demanding all the money.

Police say he ran off with the money and several other items. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Winston-Salem CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

