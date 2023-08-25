Person shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said someone was shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro early Friday morning.
Greensboro Police said they were called to the 800 block of Circle Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Officers are still out there investigating.
We know there is at least one gunshot victim, according to Guilford Metro 911. An ambulance went to the scene, but we don't know the person's condition.
No information about a suspect has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Police are still investigating another shooting that happened on Circle Drive back in October. Two people died in that shooting.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.