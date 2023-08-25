Person shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro

We know someone was shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro, but their condition isn't known.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said someone was shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro early Friday morning.

Greensboro Police said they were called to the 800 block of Circle Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Officers are still out there investigating.

We know there is at least one gunshot victim, according to Guilford Metro 911. An ambulance went to the scene, but we don't know the person's condition.

No information about a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

