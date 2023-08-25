x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro

We know someone was shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro, but their condition isn't known.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said someone was shot on Circle Drive in Greensboro early Friday morning. 

Greensboro Police said they were called to the 800 block of Circle Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Officers are still out there investigating. 

We know there is at least one gunshot victim, according to Guilford Metro 911. An ambulance went to the scene, but we don't know the person's condition. 

No information about a suspect has been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

Police are still investigating another shooting that happened on Circle Drive back in October. Two people died in that shooting. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

High Point chiropractor arrested on sexual battery and incident exposure charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out