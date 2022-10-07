Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
49-year-old Marsha Pritchett of Greensboro was arrested after she left the gas station.
After an investigation, police said Pritchett was responsible for a robbery at the same Circle K on Sept. 30. at 3:50 a.m.
Pritchett is charged with two counts of common law robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.