Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.

49-year-old Marsha Pritchett of Greensboro was arrested after she left the gas station.

After an investigation, police said Pritchett was responsible for a robbery at the same Circle K on Sept. 30. at 3:50 a.m.

Pritchett is charged with two counts of common law robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.